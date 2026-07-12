Melanoma cases are rising in Colorado, according to state data.

It comes as many of us are spending more time outdoors during a hot, high-U.V. week.

“My grandparents had skin cancer, so I’ve been aware of it, but I think it’s easy for people to put to the side if it's not that serious, even though it definitely is,” Denver resident Becky Pfeifer said.

Denver7 Denver resident Becky Pfeifer

For Becky Pfeifer, skin cancer is personal, and sun protection is a priority.

“We’re so close to the sun that it’s really easy to burn, so I think people would be more on top of wearing it and more vigilant about it,” Pfeifer said.

Denver7 Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment melanoma data

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows melanoma cases, the most dangerous type of skin cancer, have increased over the past two decades, with a big jump in 2020.

“Skin cancers are formed from a prolonged period of abuse from the UV rays to the tissue and cells,” said Maggie Catalano, a family nurse practitioner in Wheat Ridge.

Denver7 Dermatologist Maggie Catalano

While no official explanation for the increase was provided, dermatologist Maggie Catalano said awareness could play a large part in the rise in cases. She said she’s seeing more people come in for regular skin checks.

“People are being more preventative recently, especially with the uptick in like just skincare and prevention of UV damage to the skin,” Catalano said.

Catalano said while most skin cancers are diagnosed in adults between 65 and 75, younger people are starting to come in for more and more checks.

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Colorado sees increase in melanoma cases as UV exposure remains high

“I'm seeing even teenagers come in with their parents just to make sure, like, hey, like we look at these spots before they change,” she added.

The mile-high elevation can also increase skin cancer risk.

“We are that much closer to the sun, and those UV rays are that much stronger,” Catalan said.

Catalano said melanoma can be found anywhere on the body, not just in areas that get the most sun.

“Just because you don't get a lot of sun exposure there, the cells can still mutate,” she told Denver7.

Catalano recommends wearing SPF 30 or higher, reapplying every two hours, wearing protective clothing, and scheduling routine checks.

“The skin is the largest organ in the body, and they should be taking care of it,” Catalano concluded.