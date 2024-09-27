Colorado Mission of Mercy hosts free dental clinic at Riverdale Ridge High School, another happens Saturday

THORNTON, Colo — Riverdale Ridge High School was packed Friday morning as nearly 1,000 people received care from a free dental clinic. It's the 17th year the Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) has hosted the free clinic.

More than 200 volunteer dentists provided free dental treatment for families. The care included crowns, fillings and even free dentures. The value of the provided care is around $1 million.

"Being able to come here today is really helpful financially," said Aleya Patrick, a Colorado resident who needed a filling.

Although Patrick is from Colorado, many of the patients made the long drive from out of state. COMOM staff confirmed to Denver7 that some of the patients came from California, Iowa and Texas. Additionally, some families camped out the night before.

“Today is one of the busiest days we've had in a long time," said Dr. Nathaniel Kunzman, a dentist providing care at the event.

Kunzman has participated in nine of the previous dental clinics.

"It's not just heart warming, it's soul uplifting," said Kunzman.

The event will continue Saturday morning starting at 6 a.m. Patients are advised to arrive early for treatment since supplies can run out quickly.

You can find out more about COMOM here.