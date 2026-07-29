DENVER — Colorado health officials are seeing a “significant increase” in salmonella cases this month, though where these cases are coming from or what food may be causing them remains a mystery.

Over the past five years, Colorado has averaged about 125 cases of the foodborne illness during the month of July. But as of Tuesday, more than 250 salmonella cases have been reported to the state since the beginning of the month, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Watch this story in the video below:

Colorado is seeing a ‘significant increase’ in salmonella cases. Here’s what you should know.

Salmonella are bacteria that naturally live in the intestines of both humans and animals, but some strains (fewer than 100) can be harmful to humans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Swallowing these harmful types of salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting, with symptoms appearing anywhere from a few hours to a few days after ingesting the bacteria.

Though anyone can get infected with salmonella, children younger than 5, adults over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions, as well as people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of infection and may experience more severe illness that requires hospitalization, CDC officials say. Following these simple steps can reduce your chances of becoming infected.

Whole genome sequencing from people who test positive for salmonella is now underway in Colorado to help state health officials identify if a specific food, restaurant, or supplier is contributing to this rise in cases.

Janice Haney Carr/ASSOCIATED PRESS In this 2008 photograph provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under a magnification of 5000X, this colorized scanning photomicrograph shows numbers of clustered Gram-negative Salmonella Typhimurium bacteria, the type linked to the salmonella outbreak that has sickened 575 people in 43 states and resulted in the recall of more than 1,500 foods. (AP Photo/CDC, Janice Haney Carr) ** NO SALES **

So far, federal investigators have not identified the specific source of these infections, though tracing is happening now, according to the CDPHE.

Nationwide, a salmonella outbreak linked to shell eggs produced by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. has sickened 98 people across 17 states and sent 26 of those to the hospital. One person in Colorado has gotten sick in connection with that outbreak, but state health officials have not yet confirmed whether that outbreak is connected to Colorado’s salmonella surge.

Health officials say the most common way to get salmonella is by eating contaminated foods, like raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or eggs; eating fruits and vegetables contaminated by dirty water and soil; drinking contaminated water or unpasteurized milk and cheeses; and touching the fur, feathers, scales or skin of animals infected with the bacteria.

State health officials are asking anyone with symptoms of salmonella to reach out to a healthcare provider.