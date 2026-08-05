Colorado health officials ask people to boil drinking water at Monarch Mountain Lodge

DENVER — Colorado health officials on Wednesday issued a boil water advisory for people at the Monarch Mountain Lodge near Salida.

In a news release Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said they were aware of several pressure loss event at the lodge that could lead to disease-causing organisms to enter the water supply, which could make people sick.

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They said in situations like this, the department issues boil water advisories and requires the system to notify everyone who has access to water about potential impacts to health – something the lodge has not done, CDPHE officials said.

Around 250 people, including lodge guests, staff and nearby residents are affected by this boil water advisory, they said.

People are advised to boil the water for three minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and making baby formula.

State health officials said they would continue to work with the lodge and Chaffee County public health officials “to take the necessary actions to confirm when the water is safe to drink again.”

Anyone with specific health concerns should contact their health care provider.