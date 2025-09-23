Colorado first responders confront suicide risk, find hope through community support

DENVER — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to remember that recovery is possible for those experiencing suicidal thoughts, and connecting our community to valuable resources can save lives.

While the causes of suicide are complex, research shows that occupation can be a risk factor, especially for first responders. According to the Ruderman Foundation, first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

Wyatt Saunders had a future ahead of him.

“At 22, he was this phenomenal mechanic. They called him MacGyver to fix anything," recalled his father, Sergeant Mike Saunders with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office. "Huge fisherman; huge hunter."

But Wyatt, like so many, was suffering in silence. Mike said his son was "beautiful inside and out," and “unfortunately, he didn’t see that, and he didn’t realize that he had a tremendous future, and he was dark and in that moment, and he took his own life."

Mike believes the stresses of his career affected both his behavior and his family.

“I’ve been in it for 30 years, and it’s taken its toll,” he said. “I brought that home, and I missed out on a lot when [Wyatt] was growing up.”

Now, he hopes opening up can reach others.

“The sad reality is it’s going to sting forever. So if you see those signs, you have to fight,” Mike said.

Mike said the warning signs are clear: withdrawal from loved ones and favorite activities, calling in sick, blowing off friends and family.

“Huge red flags,” he said. “You have to be brutally honest with them and address them and get them the help they need. If that’s picking up the phone and calling 911 or resources — there’s tremendous amount of resources out there — and almost forcing the help upon them within reason to save a life.”

Jordan Long, once a firefighter-paramedic in Adams County, also understands how the job can impact mental health.

“Over the years, the stigma has started to get reduced. But firefighters, police officers, they might see the worst thing they’ve ever seen in their life at two o’clock, three o’clock in the morning,” Long said. “A lot of times, we just stuff those memories down. But the reality is, it starts to impact our families.”

Long’s own family noticed the changes.

“My wife would let me know, ‘Hey, you’re more irritable, you’re less present, you’re emotionless,’” he shared. “I didn’t understand that I had built that emotional wall, and I wasn’t really connecting with it.”

The wake-up call came in 2016 when responding to a family tragedy.

“I showed up on scene, two o’clock in the morning, and found my aunt dead, and I could not even produce a tear with my family at the funeral. That was my aha moment," Long said.

Inspired to help others, Long founded Revital Colorado, a nonprofit providing free social outings and resources exclusively for first responders.

“We have over 4,000 first responders signed up on our app,” he said. “The purpose of those outings is just to create relationship, to build trust, to give some healthy outlets with people that are in the same career occupation as you are.”

The organization’s mission is simple but powerful.

“Our tagline is 'A lifeline for our frontline.' That means we’ll go to any length that we can to help the responder community out," Long told Denver7.

The central focus is on community and “social fitness.”

“The number one predictor and preventer of suicide is social fitness,” Long said. “Being able to have that sense of community and connection really is what prevents suicide.”

Both Long and Saunders stressed that help is available and needed.

“First responders have a high divorce rate, alcoholism, suicide. If you have a solid foundation at home and a spouse, they’re the ones that see the first signs and tell you it’s time,” Mike said.

“It’s all of our job to look out for each other," Long said. "It’s not just on a nonprofit, it’s not just on a chief, it’s not just on a parent. It’s all of our job."

For those who may be struggling, Long offers a message of hope.

“If you’re watching this and suicide has been on your mind, you’ve been battling that, know that you’re valued, that you’re loved, that the world is better with you in it," he said.

“If you’re in that moment, pick up the phone, call someone, reach out to someone," Mike added. "Think about the collateral damage you’re about to cause.”

If you need immediate help, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.