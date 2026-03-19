DENVER — Extreme lack of moisture this winter will make gardening a challenge this spring and summer. One Denver non-profit suggests some ways to prepare for the changes in the climate.

Denver Urban Gardens (DUG) serves not only Denver but six surrounding counties. The organization offers rentable garden space for people to grow anything from flowers to produce and herbs. People can rent a plot for the season and all of the produce grown can be taken home. However, many that participate chose to give back to their community.

“One thing gardeners sometimes do is just plant an extra row of food that they then donate,” Director of Compost and Garden Education Judy Elliot said.

Many gardens have baskets offering some of the produce to the public. Some gardeners also donate their produce is to a program called Fresh Food Connect. It’s a free app that supports local hunger relief.

Another major part of Denver Urban Gardens is education. The non-profit offers online resources for gardeners of all levels and hands-on experiences with their workshops.

“DUG can serve as a hub for connecting you to other programs and resources and people in the community who then can give you greater knowledge,” Elliot said.

Reviving your garden after a historically dry Denver winter

Denver Urban Gardens also posts regular tips and tricks on their Facebook page. Recently, DUG shared tips for gardeners because the warm and dry winter is changing how gardens need care this season. Some things you can do now are:



Water your trees, shrubs and plants with intention, focusing on the soil instead of the top of the plants.

Mulch around plants to hold moisture.

Improve soil with compost to increase water retention.

Avoid planting too early despite sunny days.

“I think the most important thing is the thing comes from our self-care. When we go out in the heat or in the sun, we always put sunscreen on. We don't want to burn our skin and for plants and soil to conserve moisture and keep soil temperatures cooler, we need to have mulch on all of our gardens,” Elliot said.

Fees for a plot in a community garden range from $40 to $60 and another $25 fee for DUG administration.

Learn more about finding a community garden near you on the DUG website.

To get your garden ready, DUG will be hosting a plant sale in conjunction with City Park Greenhouse. It will be May 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the City Park Greenhouse. They will have not only vegetable plants but also fruit trees, bushes and sensory plants for the kids.