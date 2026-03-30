Unusually warm weather and ongoing drought concerns are pushing many homeowners across the Denver metro area to rethink their outdoor spaces.

Despite planting season not beginning until after Mother's Day in Colorado, one local business said demand for landscaping guidance is increasing earlier than ever.

“Business has increased already this season, which is fantastic. We're getting a lot of calls,” Gardens in Bloom Landscaping Owner Dena Townsend.

Denver7 Gardens in Bloom Landscaping Owner Dena Townsend speaks with Denver7's Sophia Villalba.

Townsend, who operates out of Highlands Ranch, said she's prepping yards a lot sooner than she’s used to.

“As far as customer increase, probably 50% which is kind of amazing. We're doing a lot of garden maintenance. We are only taking a limited amount, just because we're so busy,” Townsend said.

Gardens in Bloom Landscaping Gardens in Bloom Landscaping

It’s not just the warmer temperatures playing a role in the boost, it’s also cities implementing drought restrictions that have homeowners wanting more water-wise landscaping.

Drought restrictions, warm weather fuel landscaping boom in Denver metro area

“We're seeing a huge amount of xeriscaping because of the water situation. A lot of people are taking out a lot of sod,” Townsend said.

She told Denver7 that rising gas prices are also playing a role, keeping more people at home and encouraging them to invest in their outdoor spaces. She said it’s a trend similar to what she saw during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an increase of customers, which is fantastic. I think because of what's happening in the world today, people need a happy place, so they're putting a lot of money into their yards and remodeling, so they can enjoy their properties,” Townsend said.