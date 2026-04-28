Mile High Asian Food Week returns for fourth and biggest year yet

DENVER — Mile High Asian Food week is back! Foodies can experience different cuisines at participating businesses. This is the fourth year the event has been put on by the Colorado Asian Culture & Education Network (CACEN). The event highlights Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI)-owned restaurants across the state, giving them a space to showcase special menus, discounts and even secret menu items.

This year, there was an extra day added to the celebration. The deals will run through Sunday, May 3.

There are numerous locations across the entire metro area. This year, there are more than 15 new participants making the list of more than 70 vendors from Aurora to Colorado Springs. There are restaurants, cafes, dessert shops, food trucks and more. There is something for everyone with different vendors able to meet different dietary restrictions like gluten free and vegan.

You can find your favorites using their interactive list and map on the Mile High Asian Food Week website.