Elway’s Cherry Creek closing after two decades

Six years after Denver Broncos Hall-of-Fame quarterback John Elway retired in 1998, he and business partner Tim Schmidt opened a steakhouse in Cherry Creek. It would set a standard for celebrity-owned steakhouses in town and become a legendary gathering spot for some.

But on Thursday, the restaurant posted a notice on its Facebook page saying that Elway’s last day at 2500 E. First Ave. Unit 101, will be Aug. 31.

“The ongoing Cherry Creek Mall construction project requires our closure. Our plan is to continue to work with our development partners to determine a post-construction location. We have been honored to have been your dining choice throughout the years for special events and family celebrations and we hope to see you this month to thank you personally,” the note reads.

The construction is in reference to the massive, 13-acre reconstruction on the west side of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center that will create a mixed-use retail and shopping area.

In May, however, Elway’s opened a second location at Denver International Airport, next to Tacos Tequila Whiskey and Peet’s Coffee in Concourse A. And more recently, the Ritz-Carlton completed a renovation of the Elway’s location in its hotel, at 1881 Curtis St.

