Denver Beer Co. expands to Phoenix with a new brewery, different name

Denver Beer Co. is preparing to fly south this winter to start a new brewery with a new name.

The company is expanding to Phoenix under the moniker Formation Brewing., said CEO Robert MacEachern. Construction is currently underway on an existing 10,000-square-foot building in an art district called Roosevelt Row. He anticipates it will open before the end of 2024.

The expansion to Arizona enables the 13-year-old beer maker to build a regional presence while also helping grow the local craft beer scene there, MacEachern said. He sees many similarities between Denver and Phoenix – including vibrant communities centered around music, art and the outdoors – that make the latter city an attractive destination for expansion.

Plus, there’s plenty of opportunity for growth in the beer market, MacEachern said. “The maturity of the Denver market is about five years ahead of Phoenix. We see a lot of opportunities to really drive our brand.”

The crux of that strategy is embedding in the local culture and community, and creating products with “Phoenix flair,” he added. That’s why the company opted to start Formation Brewing instead of opening a satellite DBC location with “Denver” in the name.

