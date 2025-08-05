Cherry Cricket announces opening date for new north metro location

The Cherry Cricket, one of Colorado’s most popular burger joints, has announced an opening date for its newest location in the north metro.

The chain will open its Broomfield location on Aug. 25, it announced Tuesday. It will be the fourth Denver-area location, in addition to spots downtown, in Cherry Creek North and in Littleton.

In a press release announcing the opening date, the Cherry Cricket said the restaurant will occupy 8,500 square feet in the former Old Chicago location and seat 325 customers. It will create 100 jobs, the chain said.

The Cherry Cricket sign was installed last week.