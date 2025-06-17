Union that represents Denver teachers pushing for higher pay, smaller class sizes

DENVER — As Denver Public Schools (DPS) teachers enjoy their summer break, the union that represents more than 4,000 educators is at work negotiating a new contract following a halt in discussions last month.

The current contract is set to expire on August 31.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) met with DPS officials and mediators on Tuesday for a marathon negotiation session that began at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 10 p.m. The session aims to address disputes over pay, benefits, class sizes and workloads.

"We were surprised this spring because through March, April, and May, the district just refused to bargain in good faith," said Robert Gould, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA).

It was the first time an impasse in contract negotiations had been declared since 2017, leading the school district to hire outside mediators. Despite the cost of mediation — up to $200 per hour — Gould said the investment has been worthwhile and the two sides have made progress.

At the forefront of negotiations is pay. Currently, the starting salary for a Denver teacher stands at $55,000, which Gould said places DPS 11th among Colorado school districts for starting pay. He said the cost of health benefits also went up 13% this year.

Gould noted that by closing and restructuring 10 schools this year, the district saved $30 million.

"If we don't do something with that money, and teachers and parents don't see a change, then what was it for?" he asked.

Lawrence Garcia, director of labor and employee relations for DPS, released a statement on Friday, expressing optimism that an agreement will be reached by the end of June.

"With the assistance of the mediator, we have been able to come to a tentative agreement on 22 of the 25 articles that have been completed so far," Garcia wrote.



Gould remains cautiously optimistic. He emphasized that negotiations are not limited to salaries but also reducing class sizes from the current cap of 35 students and reducing caseloads for specialty teachers.

"It's difficult for that teacher because they have to try to provide that same kind of support and care to every single one of their kids, and they do that, but it makes it hard for them, and we see a lot of teacher burnout because of that," Gould said.

After Tuesday's mediation session ends, the two sides will resume negotiations on Monday, June 23.