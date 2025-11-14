Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thousands of Denver Public School 8th graders attend career fair at Empower Field

Denver7 anchor Micah Smith and journalist Richard Butler represented Denver7 and the Colorado Association of Black Journalists to talk to students about journalism career paths
Denver7 anchor Micah Smith
Denver7 anchor Micah Smith talks to 8th grade Denver Public Schools students about her career in journalism.
DENVER — Denver Public Schools held a career fair for thousands of 8th grade students on Wednesday and Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High, and Denver7 was there to speak to them about a career in journalistm.

“They have been prepared to discuss with various business partners, career partners, all about what their job is, what does that look like? What do they like about it? You know? What was a surprise for them? So the students are all thrilled to be here,” Samantha Haviland, DPS executive director for career and college success told Denver7 about the career fair. “We also had students do a lesson on professionalism, shaking hands, introducing themselves, making eye contact with professionals.”

Haviland said DPS partnered with the Denver Broncos Foundation on the two-day event.

Denver7 anchor Micah Smith talks to 8th grade Denver Public Schools students about her career in journalism.

“Our mission is that DPS graduate students [are] career-, college-, and life-ready, and we firmly believe that providing those opportunities to students before they graduate with us is the best way to set students on that guaranteed trajectory,” Haviland said.

Denver7 anchor Micah Smith and Denver7 reporter Richard Butler also attended the event and talked to the student's about journalism career paths while representing the Colorado Association of Black Journalists (CABJ).

DPS estimates nearly 4,000 students attended the annual event.

