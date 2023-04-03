Teen facing criminal charges after posting social media threat targeting Douglas County schools Monday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A teen could face criminal charges after posting an unfounded threat on social media targeting schools in Douglas County Monday morning.

Parents started yet another school week receiving an email from the school district in which they were notified of a threat shared on Snapchat that referenced “a school in Douglas County.”

Castle Rock police were immediately notified by the district who later deemed the threat not credible following an investigation.

“Given recent events, we are all even more aware of school safety and security. Please know we are dedicated to investigating each and every concern brought to our attention,” the initial email from the district read.

The district also informed parents there would be additional security “out of an abundance of caution in the coming days.”

The district said in a follow-up email that Castle Rock police had told them a teen was responsible for the threat and that criminal charges against the teen suspect were pending.

They added there was no danger to the community.

District officials encouraged anyone who sees a report of a threat to a school on social media, to report it to Safe2Tell and speak with a staff member or law enforcement officer.

