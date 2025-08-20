Several DPS schools cancel classes Thursday due to extreme heat

DENVER — Denver Public Schools have canceled classes at more than a dozen schools and plan to let kids out early at two other schools on Thursday due to the extreme heat expected tomorrow.

DPS officials said the following schools will not have classes on Thursday:



Steck Elementary

Brown Elementary

Park Hill Elementary

Bradley International School

Asbury Elementary

McMeen Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Edison Elementary

Skinner Middle School

Bear Valley Middle School

University Park Elementary

Vista Academy

Stephen Knight Center for Early Education

Two schools — Johnson Elementary and Bryant Webster ECE-8 — will be released early Thursday, with Johnson letting out at 12:30 p.m. and Bryant Webster at 12:20 p.m.

The district said that bus service for the schools releasing early will run their regular routes at the listed dismissal times. Also, students at the two schools will receive lunch before being dismissed.

Temperatures in Denver are expected to soar into the high 90s on Thursday, and some DPS schools lack proper air conditioning.

Heat-related closures are common during the month of August.