Several DPS schools cancel classes Thursday due to extreme heat

DENVER — Denver Public Schools have canceled classes at more than a dozen schools and plan to let kids out early at two other schools on Thursday due to the extreme heat expected tomorrow.
DPS officials said the following schools will not have classes on Thursday:
- Steck Elementary
- Brown Elementary
- Park Hill Elementary
- Bradley International School
- Asbury Elementary
- McMeen Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Edison Elementary
- Skinner Middle School
- Bear Valley Middle School
- University Park Elementary
- Vista Academy
- Stephen Knight Center for Early Education
Two schools — Johnson Elementary and Bryant Webster ECE-8 — will be released early Thursday, with Johnson letting out at 12:30 p.m. and Bryant Webster at 12:20 p.m.
The district said that bus service for the schools releasing early will run their regular routes at the listed dismissal times. Also, students at the two schools will receive lunch before being dismissed.
Temperatures in Denver are expected to soar into the high 90s on Thursday, and some DPS schools lack proper air conditioning.
Heat-related closures are common during the month of August.
