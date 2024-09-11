Safe2Tell sees 23% increase in reports in August compared to same month in 2023

DENVER — Safe2Tell saw a 23% increase in reports in August compared to the same month in 2023, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

Safe2Tell is a program that allows students to report threats to their own or other's safety anonymously.

"As Safe2Tell continues to grow, its impact is felt not just in schools, but in communities across Colorado,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement. “By encouraging early reporting, we’re helping to create a future where issues are addressed before they lead to tragedy.”

According to the AG's office, Safe2Tell received 1,807 reports in the first month of the 2024-2025 school year. Of those, 95.1% were deemed valid.

Data shows Thursday was the peak reporting day and 5 p.m. was the peak reporting time.

The Colorado AG's Office said the most common issues reported were suicide (201), bullying (134) and school safety concern: staff (124), a new category this year. The data shows 98 self-reports, or reports made by people who are sharing a concern about themselves, were made in August.

Read the full August 2024 data report below:

Safe2Tell features three new categories for the 2024-2025 school year to replace the previous "school complaint" category. The new categories address school safety concerns and are divided into staff, facility and policy-related matters.

Safe2Tell saw a 145% increase in reports in August compared to July, which is "typical" as students return to the classroom, according to the AG's Office.

To make a report, people can go online, text S2TCO to 738477, download the Safe2Tell mobile app or call the hotline at 1-877-542-7233.