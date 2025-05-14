Program helping solve Colorado's teacher shortage, Cherry Creek School District says

AURORA, Colo. — As the school year winds down, the Cherry Creek School District is calling the first year of its Aspiring Educator Pathway Program a success. 16 apprentice teachers began the program this year, earning college credit at Community College of Aurora while working a paid job in a classroom with a mentor teacher.

Denver7 first reported on the program when it launched in August of 2024. The initiative aims to provide real-world experience to future educators, while addressing a critical challenge in the profession — teacher burnout. First grade teacher Jessica Daubert said having an apprentice teacher in her classroom this year was a game-changer.

“This is the first year that I was able to actually get sick. I feel like finally I can have a life but also teach and know that my kids are okay,” Daubert said.

The Aspiring Educator Pathway is part of a broader response to the teacher shortage affecting Colorado and the nation. During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 87, creating the Teacher Degree Apprenticeship Program as an alternative route to obtaining a teaching license. Other efforts include loan forgiveness programs and the removal of certain testing requirements for new teachers.

Colorado Commissioner of Education Susana Cordova visited Sky Vista Middle School in Aurora last week to hear from both apprentices and their mentor teachers about how the program has positively impacted local schools.

Apprentice teacher Alison Duarte called the program life-changing.

“You get to really see how a classroom runs, and by the time I have my own classroom I’ll be in my fifth year in Cherry Creek,” Duarte said.

The program will have 41 apprentice teachers for the 2025-26 school year. Eventually, the district hopes to fill one-third of their teacher positions each year through this innovative approach.