New Colorado Department of Higher Education report analyzes value of college degree from the state

DENVER — A new report reveals the value of a college degree or post-secondary credential in Colorado.

The average bachelor’s degree recipient in Colorado graduated with about $25,200 in debt in 2022, according to the Higher Education Return on Investment Report released this month by the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Average earnings can be twice as high for someone with a bachelor’s degree than a high school diploma alone. The report shows, over time, wage growth for someone with a bachelor’s degree is 48%, Dr. Angie Paccione, the executive director of Colorado’s Department of Higher Education, said.

More high school students are taking advantage of concurrent enrollment programs that can help them complete a degree faster, saving money, according to Paccione .

“If you get your associate's (degree) while you're still in high school, then you only really need two more years to get your bachelor's instead of a complete four years,” Paccione said.

The report shows over 91% of top tier jobs in Colorado require some kind of post-secondary credential.

