MSU Denver to build first-ever on-campus dormitory

DENVER — With its location in the heart of Denver on the Auraria Campus, Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU Denver) has long been known as a commuter school. But that can mean long drive times in rush hour traffic for students.

In fact, according to the university, over a third of students recently surveyed commute more than 40 minutes each way. The same survey found that 70 percent of students would live on campus if offered the option.

“We're very set in our commuter culture here at MSU Denver, and we’re really excited to continue that culture, but we also recognize a need for some of our students,” said Taylor Tackett, the associate vice president and dean of students for MSU Denver.

The university is responding to that need by building the first-ever on-campus dorm owned and operated by MSU Denver. The new residence hall, called Summit House, will open in the fall of 2027. Construction will begin this summer on currently vacant land near 11th and Auraria, directly across from Ball Arena.

Renderings of the building show it will be 12 stories tall and house 550 residents, featuring both single and double rooms. Two rooms will share a private bathroom.

The dormitory is expected to host a diverse living environment that reflects MSU Denver's student demographics.

“Of course, we serve a mostly non-traditional age population when you compare us to other institutions, but I still think that there is more opportunity for more engagement across Auraria,” Tackett said.

MSU Denver Conceptual rendering of MSU Denver student housing building. Subject to change. Renderings by SAR+ Architects.

Many students who spoke with Denver7 expressed excitement at the prospect of an on-campus dorm.

“It eliminates a lot of the obstacles to getting the education. Just waking up in the morning, coming down to campus,” said graduate student Roberto Olivas.

Junior Natalie Aragon believes a lot of students will likely still commute for personal reasons.

“I feel like MSU is meant for commuters, and you can definitely get involved just by commuting. It's very flexible,” she said.

Tackett doesn’t anticipate any problems filling the rooms once Summit House opens, noting that each year up to 300 MSU students live in the University of Colorado Denver’s on-campus housing.

The building will be paid for by the revenue it generates once it opens to students. The price is expected to be similar to the cost of living in CU Denver’s dorms, around $6,400 per semester. Units will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.