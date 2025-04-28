MSU Denver program pairs graduate students with preschoolers struggling with speech

A unique program at Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU Denver) addresses gaps in speech skills among preschoolers while training future speech language pathologists.

At the Auraria Early Learning Center, graduate students like Abby Marroon work directly with children who are experiencing speech delays. Marroon is pursuing a master's degree through MSU’ Denver’s Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Program.

The Auraria Early Learning Center conducts screenings for speech and hearing delays, allowing children to receive interventions earlier than many parents might recognize as necessary.

Linda Baker initially thought her 4-year old son Monty was just shy, but since he began receiving speech therapy, he’s now able to express himself more clearly.

The program also provides services to families at the Auraria Early Learning Center at no cost.

“What was so great about this process for us is that it was it was so easy,” Baker said.

Upon graduation, Marroon will have the opportunity to work with a diverse range of patients, including adults with speech impairments due to strokes or degenerative diseases, or she may choose to continue her work with children like Monty.

"Seeing the progress from when you start with a child to just a month or two later is incredibly rewarding," Maroon said.

The Master of Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Program at MSU Denver takes two years, including summer semesters.