Media arts class at Denver school teaches students self-confidence and healthy expression

DENVER — On a Friday morning in February, fifth grade students work on self portraits in their one-of-a-kind media arts class at Stedman Elementary in Denver.

“I like to do a lot of what I consider "identity work," because when you really think about who you are, especially at that young age, it's hard to really point out who you think you are, or even understand how the world sees you," said Roy Barnett Jr., the visual and media arts teacher at Stedman Elementary. "And so I want students to really look at themselves and to understand that they're important, to understand that they're artists."

Barnett said instead of paint and pencils, students use graphic design platforms to create images of themselves and illustrate the issues they're passionate about.

“So we were creating digital collages. There's an artist whose work I recently found who does digital collages, who I think their work is phenomenal. And so we did a series honoring Frida Kahlo. And so, I told them, 'I want you to honor yourselves in creating this,'" said Barnett. "It's using the tools of, you know, using their Chromebooks to take the pictures, but then using other digital tools to be able to create those digital collages."

Barnett said many students who work with traditional tools and don't feel they're skilled, give up on art all together.

“They get so sad and frustrated and self-defeated. And so one of the benefits for me with art — digital art — is you can make those mistakes, you can undo those mistakes. And so it's the practicing of that which I think is important, and it's also fun, you know?" Barnett said, adding that once students practice with digital art, they feel more confident and less afraid to make those mistakes in a traditional art space.

Fifth grade Stedman Elementary School student Kareem White said he enjoys the class.

“Mr. B… he teaches us how to do gadgets and art pieces like with Canva and just to show like, our emotions,” White said. “I get to have a good time… if I'm like, mad or something, I can, like, draw. And it just like, really shows my expressions.”

For student Patience Jones, the class has helped her express her emotions as well.

“It’s fun, calming, relaxing. You can really listen to music too,” Jones said. “I grew up actually doing art, like, I have a bunch of art pictures all over my wall.”

Delilah Garcia, who is also a student in the class, said the visual arts lessons have helped build her confidence.

“When this class came to Stedman, I was, I don't know, I never thought that I was that good at, like, techie stuff, and then I just learned that it was actually pretty fun,” Garcia said. “I'm really glad that Mr. B came to Stedman. That was really important for our school, because a lot of kids like video games and tech and stuff. But we've never really got to express ourselves in that way until now.”

Barnett said his hopes is that when students complete his class they know they are important, they're artists, and they're the stewards of the future.