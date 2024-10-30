Watch Now
LifestyleEducation

Actions

Latino Cultural Arts Center helps Valverde Elementary School students create art for Día de Muertos ofrendas

Denver's Latino Cultural Arts Center brings discussions about loss and grief into schools
Denver's Latino Cultural Arts Center is working with Denver Public Schools to help students express complex emotions through art.
Latino Cultural Arts Center DPS Día de Muertos ofrendas.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — At Valverde Elementary School in Denver, Día de Muertos is celebrated every year. This year, the Latino Cultural Arts Center helped students at Valverde Elementary School and three other Denver schools create art for their ofrendas, the traditional displays honoring their loved ones who have died.

Valverde art teacher Kristina Barboza said students have been working on different elements of the ofrendas, from candles, to alebrijes, or “spirit animals,” made from clay.

DPS Valvedere elementary dia de los muertos.jpg

“It's two to three animals you associate with and that’s what they create,” Barboza explained.

Some of the students in Barboza’s fifth grade art class combined some of their favorite animals. Others chose animals honoring loved ones they’ve lost. Dream Walker lost her father earlier this year and chose a butterfly with a crown for her spirit animal.

“We liked to go to the butterfly pavilion, and then then the crown because he was the king of the house,” Walker said.

The Latino Cultural Arts Center has long seen art and healing as going hand in hand. Facilitators with LCAC encouraged students to ask their family about their ancestors and write their feelings in journals. LCAC hopes to expand the ofrendas programming into more DPS schools.

Danielle Perez dia de los muertos.jpg

Valverde will have its annual Día de Muertos festival on Saturday with a large community ofrenda.

Latino Cultural Arts Center helps DPS students create Día de Muertos ofrendas

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.