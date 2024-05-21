Jeffco Public Schools, teachers union strike deal for 5% cost-of-living raises

Jeffco Public Schools and the district’s teachers union have reached a tentative deal for a new four-year contract that, if ratified, will give educators a 5% cost-of-living raise, the Jefferson County Education Association announced Monday.

The deal was reached two months before the union’s contract expires on July 31 and includes an additional one-time payment for educators that will equal 2% of their salary. Jeffco Public Schools will pay the one-time payment using money from its $211 million in reserves, according to the union’s news release.

“We are excited to announce that in the very early hours of the morning last Friday, we concluded our formal negotiations process with JCEA,” Superintendent Tracy Dorland said in a letter to district leaders Monday.

The 5% cost-of-living raise will come on top of any increase educators will see in their “steps and lanes” compensation, which is based on teachers’ experience and education level.

The raise means salaries for Jeffco Public Schools educators will range between $55,256 and $110,743 during the 2024-25 academic year.

