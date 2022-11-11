Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education unanimously votes to close 16 schools in consolidation move

DENVER — The Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday in favor of closing 16 elementary schools in a consolidation move.

The proposal, which was presented to the district's school board in August, includes the following closures and consolidations:



Alameda Emory → Lasley (Emory Center Program → Rose Stein)

Arvada: Peck → Secrest

Arvada: Thomson → Swanson (Thomson Center Program → Hackberry Hill if needed)

Arvada West: Campbell → Fremont, Campbell → Vanderhoof (Campbell Center Program → Vanderhoof)

Bear Creek: Peiffer → Kendallvue

Dakota Ridge: Colorow → Powderhorn

Green Mountain: Green Mountain ES → Foothills (Green Mountain Center Program → Belmar)

Evergreen: 2024-25 Bergen Meadow K-2 → Bergen Valley will become PK-5

Jefferson: Molholm → Lumberg

Lakewood: Glennon Heights → Belmar (Glennon Center Program → Hutchinson)

Pomona: Parr → Little

Standley Lake: Sheridan Green → Ryan

Standley Lake: Witt → Lukas

Wheat Ridge: Vivian → Stober (Vivian Center Program → Maple Grove)

Wheat Ridge: Wilmore Davis → Stevens

Wheat Ridge: Kullerstrand → Prospect Valley

The move would affect around 2,500 students and 422 full-time staff, according to the district. Families would be able to choose to move to the school that the district picks for consolidation or choose a different school.

Staff at the new school will stay there, and staff working at schools that are closing will be able to interview for jobs at the new school and other schools within Jeffco Public Schools. The district says it will provide extra training and development opportunities this year to help teachers and other staff bolster their resumes at schools that have been picked to be closed.

Jeffco Public Schools cited declining enrollment as the reason for the consolidation.

Parents have been crying out for months against the closures, arguing that closing the chosen schools will disproportionately impact minority students.

This is a developing story and will be updated.