'If You Give a Child a Book' on Wednesday, Denver7 and Scripps will match that donation

AURORA — In the library at Kenton Elementary School in Aurora, 5th graders are exploring new worlds, through the beauty of books.

“My favorite book is Dog Man,” said Kenton Elementary 5th grader Heiner Zamora.

And they aren't just learning by reading at school. Each of the nearly 600 students at Kenton took home 10 new books last year thanks to the “If You Give a Child a Book" campaign and your generosity.

The campaign is designed to close the gap and help children and families living in underserved communities build their own libraries at home.

“I chose a lot of Babysitters Club books, because I really like Babysitters Club,” said Mia Pac, a 5th grader at Kenton Elementary.

“You know, we ask our students to read 20 minutes every night here at Kenton and in order to create that motivation — sometimes you need a little something more exciting," said Kenton principal Drew Hoelscher.

“It was a surprise to us last year,” Hoelscher said. “We didn’t know we were going to have this opportunity. We ended up receiving over $30,000 worth of books for our students.”

