Hundreds of CSU students rally in favor of DEI programs threatened by Trump administration

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Hundreds of Colorado State University (CSU) students gathered for a demonstration on Wednesday, calling for the protection of university diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and resources.

The protest was sparked after the Trump administration gave schools and universities two weeks to eliminate DEI programs or lose federal money.

The U.S. Department of Education sent a letter to schools that receive financial assistance on Friday, ordering them not to consider race as a factor in admissions, financial aid or other areas. The letter also criticized DEI efforts, saying such programs frequently give some racial groups preference.

CSU students who organized Wednesday's said DEI programs, classes and resources are a crucial part of their education.

"Because we are a predominantly white institution, there are some folks from more marginalized identities that do find community in these centers and classes. Without that, students are going to be dropping out, and that shouldn’t be happening," said student Amber Thibeault.

Ella Smith, who led the protest, said CSU's DEI programs have been extremely beneficial for them during their last three years.

"I have seen the Pride Resource Center do some amazing things. They have been able to show that queer joy is able to exist in spaces that are hard for it to exist in. That has made it so that I'm able to have joy in my own life," they said. "It’s not normal that we have to be here right now. I shouldn’t have to fight to ask my university to protect me, and yet I do."

Students said they wanted to show their support and fight to keep their cultural resource centers—the Pride Resource Center, the S.A.F.E. Center, the Native American Cultural Center, and the Black/ African American Cultural Centers, Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, El Centro, Student Disability Center and other programs and classes that promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

"It's vital to have classes and centers like this," Thibeault said. "I talk to students who say they probably wouldn’t be in college anymore if it wasn’t for classes like the ones in the Race, Gender, and Ethnics Department or if there wasn’t a cultural resource center."

In an update on Tuesday, CSU said it is "closely monitoring changes in federal policies and administrative actions and analyzing the possible impacts on their university community." The university called it a "fluid" situation and it will "continue to evaluate various scenarios related to executive orders from the White House and associated court actions. "

In a statement, CSU told Denver7 it will "continue to comply with current state and federal laws" and "remains focused on its core principles."

Full statement:

"While we await guidance from federal agencies, CSU will continue to comply with current state and federal laws. We will always follow relevant local, state and federal laws.



CSU remains focused on its core principles. CSU was founded as Colorado’s land grant university with the mission to provide access to a world-class education to anyone with the ability and desire to earn a degree – regardless of race, gender, religious beliefs or class. That foundational commitment is steadfast."