With back-to-school season in full swing, Goodwill offers non-traditional students several educational and employment opportunities at its Iliff campus in Aurora.

“We have the Excel Center, which is the first free adult high school in the state of Colorado for in-school education, so you can receive a high school diploma instead of a GED,” David Hickman, Goodwill training manager told Denver7 Monday.

Denver7 anchor Micah Smith has the story in the video below:

Goodwill of Colorado offers non-traditional students educational and employment opportunities

Hickman said since the Excel Center opened in 2024, 158 students have graduated from the school with high school diplomas.

“Also, here at the Iliff campus, we have the BankWork$ Program, which is a free five-week training program for those who want a career in the banking industry, and we also have the Clean Tech Accelerator program for those that are looking for a career fixing those EV charging stations out there,” Hickman said.

Clara Stewart started working part time at the Iliff store while attending the Excel Center.

“I just recently got divorced and was looking to go somewhere in life because I was just caregiver, helping take care of my ex-father-in-law, and found out about the Excel Center. Wanted to get my high school diploma, and I started going there,” Stewart said. “It's changed my life by giving me the opportunity to get my high school diploma, so that I can get somewhere in life.”

Hickman said 90 cents out of every dollar of their revenue goes right back into the community, helping support on-the-job training programs.