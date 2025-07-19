Get in the swing of things with these back-to-school events happening this weekend in the Denver metro

DENVER — This weekend, several organizations are hosting back-to-school events to help Denver metro students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The Life Church is hosting their annual Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday, July 19, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith Elementary School in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood.

“We are so excited. We have our backpack giveaway happening this weekend. I think this is our seventh year, and we have seen a need in the community, certainly over the last couple of years in particular,” The Life Church Reverend Dr. Kevin Thompson Smith said.

Thompson Smith added the need for these kinds of resources is growing.

“Over the last seven years, we have gone from 50 backpacks to 500 backpacks, and we have backpacks and supplies. We partnered with Walmart in the last couple of years, and they have graciously given us supplies for all of the school-aged children,” Thompson Smith said. “I know the kids do not like to hear ''back to school.' They say, ‘it's only July. I just left school. What are you talking about?’ But we know that it's just around the corner. We want to make sure all of the school-aged children are prepared.”

Back-to-school events happening this weekend in the Denver metro

Thompson Smith said in addition to free school supplies and backpacks, the block party will include free haircuts, free hair braiding services, a DJ, and games.

“There will be a bouncy house there. And we've also partnered with the City of Denver, so fire engine number 26 will be there for the children to, you know, take a look at the fire engine and talk to firefighters,” Thompson Smith said.

Adams County is also hosting it’s Back-to-School Bash on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Human Services Center in Westminster.

Aurora Public Schools will host its annual back-to-school kickoff event on Saturday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Town Center at Aurora.