Front Range Community College looking for volunteers to read scholarship applications

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Front Range Community College — the largest community college system in Colorado — is looking for volunteers to read scholarship applications.

The need for extra help stems from a 34% increase in scholarship applications, the school's executive director of foundation and community partnerships Beryl Durazo said.

Front Range Community College is asking for 60 more volunteers to go through applications in order for the school to award more than $1 million in scholarships to students.

"We have a lot of adult learners, single parents, and so this is a great way to hear their stories and connect with the college," Durazo said.

Each application consists of just three questions.

"You log in online. You can do it from home, and it takes about 20 minutes per applicant. And you get about 10-20 applications this year — closer to 20 because it's such a large pool,"

If you want to review scholarships, you can fill out this form or email The.Foundation@frontrange.edu. The deadline is March 25, so volunteers have a little less than two weeks left.

For a complete list of scholarships the school offers, click here.

FRCC needs volunteers to read scholarship applications