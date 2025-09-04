East High School student detained after repots he brought a gun to campus, principal says

DENVER — An East High School student who reportedly brought a gun to campus was detained for a short time while officers investigated the allegation, the school’s principal said in a letter sent to parents Thursday morning.

East High Principal Terita Walker said a student reported their peer to a staff member of the school, who then relayed that information to the district’s Department of Safety.

Officers then entered the classroom where that student was located and escorted him to a private space. The student reportedly resisted, and he was placed in handcuffs. Officers later found a gun in his backpack, according to the principal’s letter.

“I would like to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We take all threats seriously and members of law enforcement investigate each instance. In order to maintain a safe environment, it is critical that students feel comfortable reporting to the appropriate adults if they hear about or see a weapon on our campus,” Walker wrote.

She continued, “That is what happened in this situation. A student shared their concern with a trusted adult which allowed officers from the DPS Department of Climate and Safety and Denver Police Department to act.”

The principal reminded students that it was never OK to bring weapons of any kind – real or fake – onto school property, and asked that adults speak with their children “to review safety messages… and encourage them to always report anything that doesn’t seem right.”

Walker said the school has made members of the DPS Crisis Team available should anyone had a need to speak to someone, as well as the school’s psychologist or counselor with any mental health concerns.