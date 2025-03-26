Denver school offers innovative space program to inspire future astronauts

DENVER — Students at the Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design (DSISD) are setting their sights on the stars thanks to a new initiative called the Starborn Academy.

This eight-week program, developed by Uplift Aerospace, aims to cultivate a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among young learners while connecting them with the world of space exploration.

The Starborn Academy incorporates real-life experiences with space technology, including opportunities for students to wear actual spacesuits and use virtual reality to simulate the "overview effect" — the transformative experience astronauts have when looking back at Earth from space. According to Uplift Aerospace CEO Josh Hanes, this feeling of oneness and appreciation for humanity's achievements is at the core of the program.

Colin Riley, Denver7 A DSISD student tries on a spacesuit during the Starborn Academy experience.

During the program, students not only don spacesuits but also engage in creative writing and computer programming. As part of the course, they will craft essays that will be compiled into a time capsule — one that will eventually be launched to the lunar surface as part of an art project led by American astronaut, Dr. Sian Proctor.

"Whenever they do open that capsule in the future, I want to be there like a wrinkly old man and say, 'I did that,'" said Kari Essien, a student at DSISD who hopes to pursue a career in information technology and advanced engineering.

Principal Dr. Evelyn Cruz emphasized the importance of making such opportunities accessible, particularly for underrepresented groups in STEM fields.

"Increasing access to all our students of diverse backgrounds is really amazing because when we know that there's a lot of underrepresented students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math," she said.



A look at the Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design's Starborn Academy

With hands-on experiences and innovative lessons, the Starborn Academy is more than just a class: it's a chance for students to dream big and envision futures they might never have thought possible. By the end of the course, students will have the opportunity to see their contributions launched to the moon — an inspiring endeavor that could shape the trajectory of future generations.

As Zaelynd West, another student involved, put it, "It feels lucky. It’s like one of those bucket list items you dream about as a kid."

In a landscape where fewer students are entering STEM fields, initiatives like the Starborn Academy may help ignite a spark of curiosity and ambition needed to propel the next generation into the stars and beyond.