Denver Public Schools eliminating 38 positions within central office, effective July 1

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is eliminating 38 positions within its central office as part of a restructuring plan.

In an announcement Friday, DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said the changes are necessary "to ensure our district's long-term stability and success," citing declining enrollment and concerns for future funding from both the state and national levels.

"I acknowledge the profound impact this will have on our organization. Please know that these staffing decisions were not made lightly, and I deeply recognize the personal and professional challenges these changes bring. To those departing DPS as part of this restructure, thank you for your dedicated service to our students and the Denver community," Marrero said.



View DPS's restructure plan in the photo below

Denver Public Schools

In total, 38 positions will be eliminated, effective July 1. Marrero estimates the eliminations will save the district $5 million annually, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

Employees whose positions were eliminated will receive a severance package based on their years of service in DPS, according to the superintendent. They are also eligible to apply for current vacancies within the district.

"While no one knows what will happen next, I am confident that combined with the Denver Schools Thrive Initiative process that took place earlier this school year, and our recently implemented Central Office hiring freeze for non-essential roles, this restructuring will provide DPS with the financial flexibility to navigate whatever challenges come our way," Marrero said.

The superintendent warned that DPS "must also be prepared to make further adjustments should deeper-than-anticipated funding cuts occur at the state or federal level."

Marrero concluded his letter by saying, "Together, we will navigate this time of uncertainty with resilience, compassion, and a shared commitment to our students and one another."