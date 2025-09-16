Denver middle schoolers learn forensic science through hands-on police museum program

DENVER — Students from Summit Academy and Skinner Middle School stepped into the shoes of forensic scientists Monday, dusting for fingerprints, analyzing blood samples, and testing fibers as part of a mock diamond theft investigation hosted by the Denver Police Museum.

The hands-on program, held at the Denver Police Department’s District 1 station, is designed to spark interest in STEM careers while also building bridges between young people and law enforcement.

“Students are learning all about different types of careers within the industry,” said Ashley Sullivan, coordinator of Denver Public Schools’ SPARK program. “They get to explore different careers and align skills with what they’re learning in school.”

Richard Butler

Over the course of the day, students rotated through stations led by current and retired forensic experts. They examined fingerprints, fibers, ink, and blood evidence, piecing together clues before reaching their conclusion about who stole the missing diamonds.

Denver PD forensic scientist Dustin Smith said the experience allowed kids to see how science connects to criminal justice.

“A lot of kids might not be interested in being a police officer, but they might have an interest in science,” Smith said. “This was a great opportunity to expose them to how science can be used in police work.”

April Overman, a retired Denver police dispatcher who now volunteers as the museum’s youth program coordinator, said the initiative is about more than solving crimes; it’s about changing perceptions.

“We just wanted to bring the kids in and have them meet the professionals,” Overman said. “Maybe this will help to change their ideas and attitudes about the police, because we all have different experiences, and they’re not all good. But we want to try to change that.”

Overman, who volunteers about 800 hours a year, has been central to growing the museum’s youth outreach since 2019. She hopes programs like this will inspire students to think early about future careers.

Richard Butler

“It gives them at an earlier age the chance to start thinking, ‘What do I need to do if I want to pursue this?’” she said.

Organizers told Denver7 these experiences also help strengthen relationships between students and law enforcement.

“We don’t want kids’ only interactions with police to be negative,” Smith said. “I think this was a positive interaction.”

The program is part of the Denver Police Museum’s STEM and Civics Enrichment Initiative, which launched four years ago. Along with forensic science, the initiative includes modules on 911 communications, police technology, law and order, and SWAT equipment.

By connecting science and civic learning with real-world experience, organizers hope to inspire the next generation of scientists, public servants, and community leaders.