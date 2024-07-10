CU Denver chancellor stepping down in August due to family health-related concerns

DENVER — University of Colorado Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks announced on Tuesday she will step down from her role in late August due to family health-related concerns.

Marks will remain with the university and become a professor in the CU Denver Business School.

In a letter to the Lynx community, Marks said the decision comes "after much consideration" and will allow her "more flexibility to be with [family] over the coming year."

"It was a difficult decision because I love this institution. I believe in our people and our purpose, which is unique within our system and Colorado," she said.

Marks joined CU Denver in July 2020, according to her biography on the university's website. She has "dedicated her career to studying leadership and team effectiveness, and she is a frequent guest lecturer in business and leadership classes," the biography states.

In her letter, the chancellor said CU President Todd Saliman has been "supportive and understanding" of her understanding and "he is committed to the future success of our campus and finding the right next leader." Marks said she is committed to supporting a smooth chancellor transition.

"I care deeply about the Lynx community and know that we will carry our momentum forward in the quest to make education work for all. I am so grateful for all that you do and wish each of you continued success," said Marks.

Marks did not disclose her last day as chancellor, only saying she will step down in late August.