CU Boulder welcomes more than 7,200 new students on move-in day

BOULDER, Colo. — It was a day filled with boxes, hugs and new beginnings at the University of Colorado Boulder as more than 7,200 first-year students moved into residence halls Monday, kicking off the start of the fall 2025 semester.

Students from all over are joining CU Boulder this year, with more than half of the incoming class carrying high school GPAs above 4.0. Chancellor Justin Schwartz said the group represents one of the strongest classes the university has welcomed.

“Over 50% of the students we admitted for this class had high school grade points over 4.0,” Schwartz said. “We’re always really excited about our new students, and every year we’re just a little more excited.”

Denver7 Giacomo – Incoming Freshman

For Giacomo, a freshman from Buffalo, New York, move-in marked the beginning of a long-anticipated adventure.

“I hope to have a great freshman year,” he said. “Meet some new people, have a great time, hike, ski, climb, do all the outdoor stuff.”

Denver7 Ciela Ermilio – Incoming Freshman

Ciela Ermilio is an incoming environmental engineering student. She told Denver7 she is extremely excited to have new experiences, meet new people, and live on her own.

Ermilio said Boulder already feels like home.

“Me and my dad came here a couple months ago and toured the campus, and I honestly felt at home the second I came here,” she said.

Denver7 Ryan Harris - Incoming Freshman

Ryan Harris is an incoming freshman from Los Angeles, California. He will be majoring in computer science and is looking forward to the campus and his new home in Boulder. He said his visit to the school last year sealed his decision to enroll.

“It’s probably the most beautiful campus that I’ve seen out of all the schools that I’ve toured,” Harris said. “So, I’m really happy to be here.”

For many parents, move-in was a proud but emotional milestone. Dutch Anna dropped off his son, Colton, an incoming mechanical engineering major, just days after moving his other children to colleges in Wyoming and Nebraska.

“It’s an expensive time, but worth it,” Dutch said. “I’m just proud of all the kids. Great to see them starting their next phase in life.”

Denver7 Dutch Anna helped his son, Colton Anna move-in.

Colton Anna, excited to start exploring Boulder, said he’s ready for the challenge.

“I got to get my room all ready, and I’m excited to go tour the campus and get my classes and ride my bike around,” he said. “It’s just a really beautiful area in Boulder.”

Dutch Anna admitted the quiet at home will take some getting used to.

“When we get home this afternoon, it’s going to seem quiet in the house and a little bit empty,” he said. “That’s probably more when it’s going to really hit us.”

University leaders said Fall Welcome activities will continue throughout the week, leading up to the start of classes on Thursday, Aug. 21.

“It’s going to be a great year,” Schwartz said. “Go Buffs!”