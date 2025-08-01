Congressman Gabe Evans, US deputy labor secretary tour Aims Community College in Fort Lupton

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Colorado U.S. Congressman Gabe Evans toured Aims Community College in Fort Lupton on Thursday, alongside the U.S. Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling.

The tour heard from students and faculty about the role technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), is playing in helping prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow.

From as far back as she can remember, Tayen Albrandt wanted to work with animals.

“I’ve always loved animals,” Albrandt said. “I've had horses, and now my big thing is dogs.”

She’s now studying animal science at Aims, and like other students, she’s using AI to help her learn.

“Using it as a tool, that's a big thing,” she told Denver7.

Because AI jobs are expected to grow, it’s likely she’ll be using AI to help her in the future.

KMGH-TV Colorado U.S. Congressman Gabe Evans and U.S. Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling tour Aims Community College in Fort Lupton.

President Donald Trump unveiled his AI action plan last week, intending to make the U.S. dominant in AI.

"President Trump, when he envisions what he'd like us to do at the Department of Labor, when he envisions the future of the American workforce, we saw here today,” said Sonderling.

Community colleges like Aims are trying to do their part.

"We're really, really fortunate here at Aims that we have the equipment that we have, the technology that we do, and that's largely due to our board, our local supporters and our local economy through our funding structure,” said Amy McFarland, an instructor and chair of Agricultural Sciences and Technology program at Aims Community College.

After the tour, which lasted more than an hour, Evans and Sonderling led a roundtable discussion with students, faculty members and local and state officials.

Evans’ office invited Denver7 to the tour, and the station requested a one-on-one interview with him, but an aide said because of his schedule, Evans would not be available to speak with reporters.