Colorado's Safe2Tell program sees 26% increase in tips

DENVER — Colorado's Safe2Tell program received a total of 2,365 tips in February, a 26% increase from January, according to the monthly report released Tuesday.

The report shows tips regarding suicide, drugs, and bullying continue to be the top threats reported to Safe2Tell.

“While we typically see an increase in reports in months when schools are not on winter or summer breaks, we also recognize that winter and early spring can be a challenging time for mental health, and the continued suicide threats and bullying reported to Safe2Tell is a message to Coloradans to remain vigilant,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a release.

The Safe2Tell program has grown immensely since it was put in place after the Columbine High School shooting.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.