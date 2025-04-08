Colorado's Safe2Tell program sees 15% increase in tips

DENVER — Colorado's Safe2Tell program received 23,552 reports so far during the 2024–25 school year, a 15% increase compared to the same point last year, according to the monthly report released Tuesday.

The report shows a slight decrease in tips in March from February, with 2,816 reports to Safe2Tell.

Tips regarding school safety, bullying, mental health concerns, and drugs were the top threats reported to Safe2Tell in March.

“This year’s volume of reports shows that students trust Safe2Tell. Our schools are facing complex challenges — threats, bullying, mental health concerns, substance use, and more — and Safe2Tell helps identify those concerns early so schools and responders can intervene. The program remains one of our most effective tools to protect students and strengthen school communities,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a release.

False reports accounted for just 2.3% of all submissions this school year.

The Safe2Tell program has grown immensely since it was put in place after the Columbine High School shooting.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports can also be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.