Colorado's Safe2Tell program reports more than 19K submissions for 2021-2022 school year

DENVER — Colorado’s Safe2Tell program received more than 19,000 tips in the 2021-2022 school year, a 70% increase over the previous school year.

In the Colorado Attorney General’s Office annual report for the 2021-2022 school year released Tuesday, the number of submissions received was 19,364, with 97% of those being valid reports, the attorney general’s office said.

Reports regarding suicide (2,652), bullying (1,423), and welfare checks (1,277) continue to be the top threats reported to Safe2Tell, according to the report. The highest volume of reports was submitted via phone (30%) and mobile browser (30%), web browser (22%), and mobile app (18%).

Monthly report volume decreased in the 2019-2020 school year as schools moved toward online learning initiated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program has grown immensely since it was put in place after the Columbine High School shooting – from 102 total reports in 2004 to nearly 20,000 over the past couple of years.