Colorado's high school graduation rate improves

DENVER — Colorado’s high school graduation rate continues to climb, albeit marginally.

The four-year graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 82.3%. That number represents a 0.6% increase from the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

In Colorado, a total of 56,284 students graduated in four years, which was 442 more students than in 2021.

The four-year graduation rate in Colorado has improved 9.9% since 2010 when the state changed how the data were reported, according to the CDE.

Colorado’s 2021-22 overall dropout rate is 2.2%. This is an increase of 0.4 percentage points from 2021 and the first time the dropout rate increased since 2015.

“I’m so excited that last year more kids than ever graduated from Colorado public schools, with increased graduation expectations and despite the challenges of the pandemic,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes in a statement.

The report also revealed improvement in the state’s graduation gap between minority students and white students.

The four-year graduation rate for students of color in the 2021-22 school year was 76.8%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from the previous year.

CDE has created interactive tools and maps to better illustrate how the graduation and dropout rates look across the state.

Statewide four-year graduation rates

Class of 2022

82.3%, 56,284 graduates

Class of 2021

81.7%, 55,842 graduates

Class of 2020

81.9%, 55,220 graduates

Class of 2019

81.1%, 54,239 graduates

Statewide five-year graduation rates

Class of 2021

85.7%, 58,390 graduates

Class of 2020

86.0%, 57,841 graduates

Class of 2019

85.1%, 56,805 graduates

Statewide six-year graduation rates

Class of 2020

87.1%, 58,542 graduates

Class of 2019

86.6%, 57,792 graduates

Statewide seven-year graduation rates

Class of 2019

87.2%, 58,121 graduates

