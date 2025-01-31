Colorado Teacher of the Year Janet Damon named a finalist for 2025 National Teacher of the Year

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Janet Damon, Colorado’s 2025 Teacher of the Year, is one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year award, the organization that runs the contest announced Thursday.

A history teacher at Denver Public Schools’ DELTA High School, Damon is also a DPS graduate and career educator who has spent 25 years working as a teacher, librarian, library specialist and trainer, and literacy interventionist, according to the school district.

Damon co-founded a book club focused on empowerment called Afros and Books that promotes equal access to books in underserved communities, according to the Colorado Department of Education. She also organizes outdoor activities for families such as hiking, kayaking, archery, yoga, fly fishing, and birding, the department said.

“I am truly honored to be named a finalist for the National Teacher of the Year award,” Damon said in a press release. “This recognition is a reflection of the amazing students, colleagues, and community I am fortunate to work with every day. Teaching is about empowering others, and I’m excited to continue sharing the incredible work happening in our classrooms.”

The other finalists are Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher in Pennsylvania; Mikaela Saelua, an English teacher in the Western District of American Samoa; and Jazzmyne Townsend, an elementary school literacy instructional coach in Washington, D.C., according to the Council of Chief State School Officers, which runs the annual contest.

The winner will be announced this spring. The National Teacher of the Year will spend a year acting as an ambassador and advocate for teachers and students. The current National Teacher of the Year is Missy Testerman, who teaches English learners in Tennessee.

We're on a need-to-know basis.

Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Colorado is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them.

When Damon was named Colorado Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony at DELTA High School in October, one of her students called her a “guiding spirit.”

In selecting her as Colorado Teacher of the Year, the state education department cited Damon’s focus on helping students imagine solutions to problems in the state and their lives, including by creating podcasts on homelessness, gun violence, incarceration, inflation, and immigration.

“Janet Damon exemplifies what it means to meet the moment as an educator,” Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero said in a press release. “She responds to each student’s unique needs with creativity, building excitement for learning and inspiring every student she touches. Her impact is transformative, shaping the future one student at a time.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the finalist nomination “well-deserved.”

“I’m thrilled that Janet will be representing Colorado on this prestigious national stage and we are rooting for her every step of the way,” Polis said in a press release.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.