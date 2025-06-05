Colorado school districts offer summer meals, as they look to voters to save free program next school year

AURORA, Colo. — School districts in the Denver metro have begun offering free summer meals for kids up to 18 years old, but districts across the region are now looking to voters to save another popular free meal program during the school year.

Denver7 wants to connect you with free summer meals offered by your school district. Check out the links below to find your nearest location:



As districts roll out the summer meals, leaders are cautiously optimistic that another free meal program will continue into the school year.

Colorado voters passed the Healthy School Meals For All program in 2022. The program is funded by capping tax deductions on Coloradans earning over $300,000 annually. However, demand for meals exceeded the state’s expectations. The program saw a shortfall in both of its first two years.

This week, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill referring two ballot questions to voters to continue the program. One would allow the state to retain and spend state revenue on the Healthy School Meals for All Program above the original estimate. The second asks voters to further limit tax deductions for those who earn over $300,000 a year.

Aurora Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Brett Johnson said if voters reject the plan, the program will no longer be sustainable. In that case, he said, cafeterias will have to go back to the old way of doing things — when some kids paid for lunch, some kids got it free or reduced, and some families racked up debt.

“We often had issues in recouping those dollars, which put the school district in a tough position of whether to waive those debts or pursue collections against those families ,” Johnson said.

Summer meal programs are not impacted by Healthy School Meals For All, and will continue independently across Colorado, ensuring that all children can access food during the summer months.