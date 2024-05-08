Colorado Education Commissioner talks about teacher working conditions survey

DENVER — Colorado teachers are reporting improvements in working conditions since the pandemic, according to Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Cordova.

But a recent survey also found areas where they still need more support.

“They’re telling us that they need more time to prepare for their classrooms. It's really challenging (because) we don't have enough substitute teachers. And they're also telling us the concerns that they have around mental health for their young people,” Cordova said.

Cordova said school principals have a huge influence in teacher satisfaction.

“Teachers say the number one factor that keeps them in their school is the principal, that's more important than salary that's more important than any of the other things that they named is working for an inspiring leader,” Cordova said.

Cordova, who started as a Denver Public Schools teacher before moving into administration roles, said the state is working to streamline applications for substitutes and create more pathways to teaching.

During teacher appreciation week, teachers who sign up for the CDE’s newsletter can be entered to win prizes. The Colorado Teacher of the Year nomination form is also now open. Anyone can nominate a teacher for the award.

