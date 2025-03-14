Colorado Department of Education unveils free math education resources online

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Education has unveiled a new tool to help students learn fundamental math skills and improve their understanding and performance. It’s an online toolkit with lessons and activities for grades K-12.

The toolkit was created by K-12 math teachers and college education professors. Hayley Murphy, a middle school math teacher at Denver Online School, said the toolkit can help students understand math concepts as opposed to just following rules and formulas.

“They need that conceptual and the real-world application too, so that's where I feel like math instruction in general needs to continue to shift,” Murphy said.

The toolkit is designed for anyone to use, whether it’s a math teacher in a classroom, a tutor, or a parent working with their student at home, according to Murphy.