Cherry Creek students to talk to Colorado lawmakers about school funding and other bills

DENVER — Students from the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) visited the Colorado Capitol to speak with lawmakers about school funding. At the beginning of the legislative session, the governor proposed a budget that would reduce K-12 funding by about $150 million.

They're part of the Cherry Creek Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee that was first formed in 2020. High school students from across the district give feedback to the CCSD Board of Education on issues facing the student community.

Every year, the committee chooses a theme, and this year its school funding. Eagle Crest High School senior and committee member Alex Jones said its important for lawmakers to know who they’re impacting when they vote.

“When the budget is cut, that's directly impacting education, that's directly impacting the future of our world,” Jones said.

Students have also been learning about other legislation that could affect Colorado schools this year, including a bill, requiring schools to come up with policies to limit cell phone use and continue the Healthy School Meals for All program. Another bill would require schools to provide gun violence prevention materials to families.

The Superintendent Advisory Council provides opportunities for students to gain real-world experience, in part through apprenticeships. Students involved in the council also take part in summer leadership programs that taught critical skills for success in real-world work environments.