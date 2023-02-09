Cherry Creek Schools approves salary increase for new teachers beginning next school year

Cherry Creek Schools approved a salary increase Monday that will bring starting pay for new teachers to $57,000 beginning next school year.

Current teachers will also see a pay increase, as well as additional compensation for teachers and certified staff who further their education, the school district said in a press release. The district did not specify how much of an increase current teachers will see.

The increases are part of a compensation package that was approved by members of the Cherry Creed Education Association (CCEA) Monday.

“In Cherry Creek Schools, we love and value our teachers beyond measure. This salary update is designed to provide competitive compensation for all of our teachers and certified staff, and is aligned to our core values as a district,” Superintendent Christopher Smith said in a statement. “This week’s announcement is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that all of our staff earn fair and competitive wages for the work they do in service of students.”

“Our teachers are so passionate about what they do. Every day they are committed to helping students discover a love of learning and a pathway of purpose. This new salary schedule honors and values the hard work of teachers in classrooms across the district,” Kasey Ellis, president of the CCEA, said in a statement.

The district claims new teachers will soon be among the highest paid in the Front Range.

The new salary schedule will take effect next school year.

The district is hosting a job fair for teachers and certified staff on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found here.

For open positions, click here.