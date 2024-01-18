Black Falcon School of Arms studying medieval combat in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Over the past quarter of a century, the Black Falcon School of Arms has been practicing Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) as a way to study the past and recapture the art of medieval combat.

Starting 25 years ago, this nonprofit educational group based in Colorado Springs has worked to, "[R]e-construct the art of late medieval and early Renaissance English longsword combat. We pursue our goal through research of texts, images and artifacts from the period along with cooperation and support from the greater European martial arts community."

The group's primary instructors and founders, Ben Holman and Ben Roberts, report that the group has a decidedly historical leaning with instruction/sparring intended to act as both history lesson and recreation.

"It's a mix of living archaeology, history, and a workout," Roberts commented.

Classes typically run twice a week and cater to a variety of skill levels and focuses, according to the Black Falcon School of Arms, they've had the opportunity to teach hundreds over their 25 years of operation.

Many other groups around Colorado and across the globe engage in HEMA.

