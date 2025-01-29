Bipartisan bill would require Colorado schools to implement policy that limits students' cellphone use

DENVER — Smartphones can be distracting, no matter the age of the person holding the device. A bill expected to be introduced in Colorado's legislature soon would require all school districts to implement a policy that limits cellphone use in the classroom.

The policies would be decided by each school district and catered to fit their size, location, and unique problems they may face when it comes to smartphones.

“I taught high school, and in an average day as a high school teacher, I could see up to 150 students a day, and cellphones in the classroom were a constant battle with some students," said State Representative Meghan Lukens (D), who is set to sponsor the bill. “We're just trying to teach students. We're just trying to help maximize student learning potential, and I personally saw cellphones taking away from that.”

Lukens said there are a number of Colorado school districts that already have cellphone policies in place. According to the Colorado Education Association, 18 states have enacted laws or policies as of November 2024 that "either restrict or outright ban student cellphone use during the school day."

One study used when drafting the bill shows that students were able to recall more detailed information and took better notes when they did not use their phones in class. Another report showed that banning mobile phones improves academic outcomes for "low-achieving students the most."

A recent National Educator Association survey found that 90% of their members are in support of a school policy that bans cellphones during class.

Education 'It's hurting their mental health': Colorado school district bans cellphones Kristian Lopez

The legislation will also be sponsored by State Senator Lisa Frizell (R), who told Denver7 the bill "provides critical local control that is important to Colorado parents, school districts, and students." She said the legislation encourages all parties to work together on cellphone policies that best suit their communities.

Frizell added, "We must prioritize our youth and ensure that they are both safe and have a learning environment where they can succeed.”

Trinity Chandler, a fourth-grade student, agrees that phones should not be used during class. However, she believes they should still be accessible for the students in case of an emergency.

"If we have a lockdown, there should be a rule where if you turn your sound off, then you should be able to [use your phone]," Trinity said. “I need to be able to call the police if they haven't been called. I need to be able to text and tell my parents that I love them.”

Trinity is a student within Adams 12 Five Star Schools, which has a cellphone policy that requires phones to be either turned off or silenced within academic settings and stored out of sight.

Trinity's mother, Deborah, supports the current policy outlined by Adams 12. However, she always wants her daughter to have the chance to communicate with her during the unthinkable, like a school shooting.

“I don't want her teachers to have to compete with her phone," Deborah explained. “I would just be so worried if there was no communication with my child during a severe lockdown or an emergency... It gives her a sense of safety and security, and it gives me that same sense, too.”

Denver7 brought the Chandlers' concerns to Lukens.

"I am very sensitive to that, as well. If your cell phone is off and in your backpack, God forbid something horrible happens, your cell phone is still there in your backpack," Lukens said. “But also, there are a lot of schools where their emergency procedures are actually that students should not be on their cellphones during emergencies because, you know, you don't want a sound to go off when you're hiding."

The concern is one Lukens said she intends to work on with school districts to alleviate that fear.

Education State offering $50,000 to CO school districts that restrict phones in classrooms Shannon Ogden

In a separate but complementary action, the Colorado Attorney General's Office is offering $50,000 to school districts that create a policy restricting phone usage in classrooms. In a statement, a spokesperson for Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said he supports the legislation requiring school districts to adopt a smartphone policy.

The grant recipients under the AG's program will be announced Wednesday during a press conference at the Colorado State Capitol. Lawmakers are also expected to speak about the bill.

Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) currently uses an expanded version of its smartphone policy called a "bell-to-bell ban," meaning students are prohibited from using their phones for the entire school day, including during lunch and passing periods.

The school district first passed a strict cell phone policy in 2019, which prohibited cellphone use during school hours for elementary and middle school students, and during high school classes. The ban was expanded in 2024, banning cellphones for all students in BVSD.

A spokesperson for BVSD told Denver7 that the new, expanded policy is in the process of being enacted within their high schools. The principals decided to begin with a grace period for students, designed to educate them about the ban before it goes into effect in February.

According to BVSD's spokesperson, there has been a "large cultural shift" within their schools, with many positive reports of "increased social interactions with students and attention to academics." At the current stage with the bell-to-bell ban, administrators are still reminding students about the ban. BVSD is also open to adapting its efforts to meet the needs of its schools, saying district staff "believe strongly in continuous improvement."

On the Western Slope, Mesa County School District 51 (D51) implemented an updated technology policy for the 2024-25 school year. Students younger than high school are prohibited from using "personal electronic devices" on school premises during the day. They must be kept in "designated areas" and turned off.

High school students within D51 are prohibited from using personal electronic devices during class time and designated instructional activities. They can keep their cellphones during passing times and lunch, but using them at such times is discouraged.

Phones can be used in emergency situations with staff permission in D51 schools.

In a statement sent to Denver7, D51 Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill said the new policy is "centered on student wellbeing, fostering attention-rich environments that enhance learning." Hill said the policy gives students and staff the "gift of distraction-free education."

Hill said that since implementing their technology policy, they have seen positive results related to "more focused and engaged classrooms."

The bill requiring all Colorado school districts to implement a cellphone policy is expected to be introduced soon. If the bill were to become law, Colorado school districts would have until July 2026 to develop a plan.