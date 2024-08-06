Colorado authorities warn first day of school pictures could pose safety risks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. - As students across Colorado head back to school this month, authorities are warning about social media posts meant to celebrate the new school year.

Taking a picture of a child on the first day of school is a tradition for many families, but Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Michael Harris with the Child Sex Offenders Internet Investigations Unit (Cheezo) said sharing those photos can come with unintended consequences.

“Once you send something, whether it's a message or a photo, you lose all control over that photo. Just like when you have your kid go to the mall, you tell them not to talk to strangers, but yet you're posting these photos. And if you don't know everyone in your social media or on your friends list, there could be somebody that takes an interest in your cute child,” Harris said.

Harris suggests only sending first day of school pictures to family and friends who parents know and trust.

But Harris said if parents choose to post those pictures on social media, they should double check their privacy settings to make sure only their friends can see them or stick to platforms like WhatsApp which encrypt photos.

“When we go and teach at schools, we tell the kids, you need to turn off location services, because it shows the exact place where that picture was taken. We don't want that, because if you're taking it at home, now they have your home address if you're taking it at school. Now we know what school you go to,” Harris said.

Harris said now is the time to be vigilant and put parental controls in place.