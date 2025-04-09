Aurora students earn place in national STEM innovation competition with their adaptive video game controller

AURORA, Colo. — Ask any student in the STEM class at Aurora Highlands P-8 how they can change the world, and you might hear them talk about video games.

STEM teacher Mitch Johnson has leveraged this love of gaming as he guides his students in designing an adaptive video game controller aimed at improving accessibility for those with physical disabilities.

Colin Riley, Denver7 The controller's buttons are wrapped in copper, used as a conductor, and register with just a light touch.

“A lot of what I teach revolves around that age-old question that kids ask: when are we ever going to use this?” Johnson said.

By connecting students' interests in gaming to real-world problems, he has inspired them to tackle issues faced by their peers who struggle with traditional controllers.

The project began with an empathy-driven approach; students watched videos and researched the challenges faced by individuals with physical disabilities. They quickly discovered a significant gap in the market for affordable adaptive controllers, which can often be costly and out of reach for many families.

“There’s such a big gap in the market,” Johnson said. “Some of these big companies don't really offer a sponsored [controller] for the limited market that does exist."

The students have since developed a flat adaptive controller featuring oversized buttons and conductive materials, making it responsive to a light touch. This design eliminates the need for fine motor skills and allows for customizable layouts, ensuring players can tailor the controller to suit their individual needs.

“It's important just to help with inclusivity,” said student Rose Vasquez-Montoya. “I know a lot of people could feel left out, especially if they're not able to use certain controllers.”

Incorporating feedback from their target audience was key to the design process. After testing their prototype, students identified areas for improvement, including the need for increased durability and better stability of the button layout.

“We wanted to find materials that would last long so that they could have that enjoyment without having to pay a hefty price again, over and over,” Vasquez-Montoya said.

The hard work and dedication paid off when the team's innovative controller was named a national finalist in a STEM innovation competition. Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competitionchallenges students to develop real-world solutions in their classrooms.

Aurora Highlands P-8

The group has already won a $50,000 prize package, including Samsung products and classroom resources for Aurora Highlands P-8. At the end of April, students will travel to Washington, D.C. to face off against nine other schools, competing for recognition and opportunities to further develop their design.

“This is the first time in at least several years that Colorado was chosen as one of the 10 finalists. So, we're really excited to represent our state,” Johnson said.

While the students dream of winning, they also recognize the more significant impact of their project.

“Even if we don't win, hopefully, we can put the idea out there for people to maybe make it better or have a better design,” said student RJ Gallegos.

By inspiring change and fostering empathy, these young innovators are proving that even a passion for video games can lead to meaningful contributions to their communities.

The Aurora Highlands P-8 still has a chance to win the Community Choice Award and an additional $10,000 prize package. You can vote for your favorite STEM innovation by going to the Solve for Tomorrow website.